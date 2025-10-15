Veteran & Family Safety Plan Class
When:
Where:
350 Revere Street
El Paso, TX
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
For more information call 915-564-7955
In times of crisis, having a strong safety net is crucial. The El Paso VA Wellness Center's Suicide Prevention Team is here to help Veterans and their families with essential skills through their Safety Plan classes. Join us bi-weekly on Mondays from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 350 Revere St., El Paso, TX 79905.
To register, contact us at 915-564-7955 or email elpsuicidepreventionteam@va.gov.
Mon. Oct 27, 2025, 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. MT
Mon. Nov 10, 2025, 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. MT
Mon. Nov 24, 2025, 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. MT
Mon. Dec 8, 2025, 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. MT
Mon. Dec 22, 2025, 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. MT