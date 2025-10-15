Veteran & Family Safety Plan Class

In times of crisis, having a strong safety net is crucial

In times of crisis, having a strong safety net is crucial. The El Paso VA Wellness Center's Suicide Prevention Team is here to help Veterans and their families with essential skills through their Safety Plan classes. Join us bi-weekly on Mondays from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 350 Revere St., El Paso, TX 79905.

To register, contact us at 915-564-7955 or email elpsuicidepreventionteam@va.gov.