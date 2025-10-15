Skip to Content

Trunk or Treat: Let's Stand Together Against Domestic Violence

Join us for a special Trunk or Treat event this October as we raise awareness for Domestic Violence Prevention Month! Together, we can create a safe and supportive community for all.

When:

Where:

Parking Lot near the Parking Garage

5001 North Piedras Street

El Paso, TX

Cost:

Free

Bring your family and friends for a fun-filled evening of treats, veteran resources, and important conversations about prevention and support. Let’s stand together against domestic violence and show our commitment to keeping our community safe! 

