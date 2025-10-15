Skip to Content

Drive-thru Flu Shot Clinic

Veterans can receive their flu vaccines at the El Paso VA Main Facility and all Community-Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOC) without needing an appointment. Whether you prefer drive-thru or walk-in services, the El Paso VA makes it easy:

When:

Where:

Parking Garage

5001 North Piedras Street

El Paso, TX

Cost:

Free

• El Paso VA Main Facility Drive-thru Clinic: Located in the parking garage at 5001 N. Piedras, Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Community-Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOC) Locations: Walk-in services are offered at all CBOC locations, Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• No appointments needed; walk-in only.

 Veterans can also receive their flu vaccines during any primary care, specialty care, or behavioral health appointment. 

Mon. Oct 20, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. MT

Sat. Oct 25, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. MT

Thu. Oct 30, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. MT

Tue. Nov 4, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. MT

Sun. Nov 9, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. MT

