Drive-thru Flu Shot Clinic
Veterans can receive their flu vaccines at the El Paso VA Main Facility and all Community-Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOC) without needing an appointment. Whether you prefer drive-thru or walk-in services, the El Paso VA makes it easy:
When:
No event data
Where:
Parking Garage
5001 North Piedras Street
El Paso, TX
Cost:
Free
• El Paso VA Main Facility Drive-thru Clinic: Located in the parking garage at 5001 N. Piedras, Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Community-Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOC) Locations: Walk-in services are offered at all CBOC locations, Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• No appointments needed; walk-in only.
Veterans can also receive their flu vaccines during any primary care, specialty care, or behavioral health appointment.
Mon. Oct 20, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. MT
Sat. Oct 25, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. MT
Thu. Oct 30, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. MT
Tue. Nov 4, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. MT
Sun. Nov 9, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. MT