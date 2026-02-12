VA El Paso Health Care System to offer resources for Veterans and families at the BorderPlex Veteran & Family Caregiver Expo

WHAT: VA El Paso Health Care System will bring wide-ranging information about VA services to the BorderPlex Veteran & Family Caregiver Expo. Hosted by the City of El Paso in collaboration with the Elizabeth Dole Foundation and the Community Veteran Engagement Board, this free event connects Veterans and their families with resources, benefits, and programs designed to improve quality of life and strengthen the Veteran community.

Services available include:

• VA Enrollment and Benefits Assistance – Sign up for VA health care and meet with Veterans Benefits Administration representatives to file or learn about claims.

• Comprehensive Health Services – Explore health care options tailored for Veterans and caregivers.

• Mental Health and Wellness – Access programs that promote resilience and overall well-being.

• Veteran Resource Fair – Connect with local service organizations that provide resources and support to Veterans and their families.

• Family Activities – Participate in whole health activities that foster community and connection.

