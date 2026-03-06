Women Veteran PACT Act and Enrollment Clinic
Attention Women Veterans! Join us for a PACT Act Claims & Enrollment Clinic dedicated to supporting Women Veterans.
When:
Fri. Mar 27, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. MT
Where:
El Paso Veteran One Stop Center
10737 Gateway Blvd. W.
El Paso, TX
Cost:
Free
Join us for a PACT Act Claims & Enrollment Clinic dedicated to supporting Women Veterans.
Friday, March 27, 2026
1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
El Paso Veteran One Stop Center
10737 Gateway Blvd. W., El Paso, TX 79935
During the event you can:
• Speak directly with VA representatives
• File a claim on-site
• Get answers to your VA claim and benefits questions
• Enroll in VA health care
• Learn about VA programs and community resources
Bring all supporting documentation.