Women Veteran PACT Act and Enrollment Clinic

Join us for a PACT Act Claims & Enrollment Clinic dedicated to supporting Women Veterans.

Friday, March 27, 2026

1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

El Paso Veteran One Stop Center

10737 Gateway Blvd. W., El Paso, TX 79935

During the event you can:

• Speak directly with VA representatives

• File a claim on-site

• Get answers to your VA claim and benefits questions

• Enroll in VA health care

• Learn about VA programs and community resources

Bring all supporting documentation.