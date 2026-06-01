Paint, Play and Connect-Women Veteran Recognition Day
Paint, Play, and Connect Event
When:
Fri. Jun 12, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT
Where:
Endeavors Wellness Center
12135 Pebble Hills Blvd.
El Paso , TX
Cost:
Free
For more information contact:
Women Veterans will take part in a guided painting activity, socialize with peers, and receive Women’s Health–related VA resources. Additional courtyard activities will include cornhole, Connect Four, and Jenga to promote engagement and connection.
This event is part of the “Sisters in Service” Monthly Meet-Up, designed to build a supportive community for Women Veterans, strengthen trust and shared experiences, and enhance engagement with VA resources to support mental health and overall well-being.