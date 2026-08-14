PACT ACT Claims & End-of-Life Planning Event
PACT Act Claims & End-of-Life Planning Event
When:
Fri. Aug 28, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. MT
Where:
Montana Vista Fire Rescue
13978 Montana Avenue
El Paso , TX
Cost:
Free
The El Paso County Veterans Service Office, in partnership with the El Paso VA Health Care System, is pleased to invite you to a FREE community event dedicated to helping Veterans and their families access earned benefits while providing valuable information to help plan for the future.
Attendees will have the opportunity to receive one-on-one assistance with VA disability claims while attending educational presentations from subject matter experts.
Presentation Schedule
11 a.m. – Property Transfers
Presented by the El Paso County Attorney's Office
11:45 a.m. – Burial Benefits
Presented by Fort Bliss National Cemetery
12:30 p.m. – Survivor Benefits
Presented by the El Paso County Veterans Service Office
1:00 p.m. – PACT Act Claims Clinic