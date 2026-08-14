PACT Act Claims & End-of-Life Planning Event

The El Paso County Veterans Service Office, in partnership with the El Paso VA Health Care System, is pleased to invite you to a FREE community event dedicated to helping Veterans and their families access earned benefits while providing valuable information to help plan for the future.

Attendees will have the opportunity to receive one-on-one assistance with VA disability claims while attending educational presentations from subject matter experts.

Presentation Schedule

11 a.m. – Property Transfers

Presented by the El Paso County Attorney's Office

11:45 a.m. – Burial Benefits

Presented by Fort Bliss National Cemetery

12:30 p.m. – Survivor Benefits

Presented by the El Paso County Veterans Service Office

1:00 p.m. – PACT Act Claims Clinic