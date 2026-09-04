Flu Vaccines at the El Paso VA Outpatient Clinics

Starting September 8-November 20, 2026, Veterans can receive their flu vaccines (Regular and High-dose for 65+) at the El Paso VA Main Facility and all Community-Based Outpatient Clinics without needing an appointment.

Drive-Thru Flu Clinic

Main Facility Parking Garage (North Piedras)

Monday–Friday | 9 AM – 2 PM

September 8, 2026 through November 20, 2026

Walk-In Flu Vaccines

Available at all Community-Based Outpatient Clinics and Primary Care during the same hours. No appointment needed!

After-Hours Walk-In Care

Busy during the day? We’ve got you covered!

Visit our Primary Care Clinic at the Main Facility:

Monday–Friday | 4:15 PM – 7:30 PM

Perfect for minor issues like sore throats, earaches, flu vaccine, and more.

Questions? Call us at

✅ Protect yourself. Protect others. Get vaccinated today!