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Flu Vaccines at the El Paso VA Outpatient Clinics

Poster for Protect Against Flu campaign with medical staff and patient.

When:

Tue. Sep 8, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. MT

Where:

All El Paso VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinics

5001 North Piedras Street

El Paso, TX

Cost:

Free

Starting September 8-November 20, 2026, Veterans can receive their flu vaccines (Regular and High-dose for 65+) at the El Paso VA Main Facility and all Community-Based Outpatient Clinics without needing an appointment. 

Drive-Thru Flu Clinic 
 Main Facility Parking Garage (North Piedras)
 Monday–Friday | 9 AM – 2 PM
 September 8, 2026 through November 20, 2026

 Walk-In Flu Vaccines
Available at all Community-Based Outpatient Clinics and Primary Care during the same hours. No appointment needed!

 After-Hours Walk-In Care
Busy during the day? We’ve got you covered!
Visit our Primary Care Clinic at the Main Facility:
 Monday–Friday | 4:15 PM – 7:30 PM
Perfect for minor issues like sore throats, earaches, flu vaccine, and more.

Questions? Call us at 

✅ Protect yourself. Protect others. Get vaccinated today!

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