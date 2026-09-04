Flu Vaccines at the El Paso VA Outpatient Clinics
When:
Tue. Sep 8, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. MT
Where:
All El Paso VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinics
5001 North Piedras Street
El Paso, TX
Cost:
Free
Starting September 8-November 20, 2026, Veterans can receive their flu vaccines (Regular and High-dose for 65+) at the El Paso VA Main Facility and all Community-Based Outpatient Clinics without needing an appointment.
Drive-Thru Flu Clinic
Main Facility Parking Garage (North Piedras)
Monday–Friday | 9 AM – 2 PM
September 8, 2026 through November 20, 2026
Walk-In Flu Vaccines
Available at all Community-Based Outpatient Clinics and Primary Care during the same hours. No appointment needed!
After-Hours Walk-In Care
Busy during the day? We’ve got you covered!
Visit our Primary Care Clinic at the Main Facility:
Monday–Friday | 4:15 PM – 7:30 PM
Perfect for minor issues like sore throats, earaches, flu vaccine, and more.
Questions? Call us at
✅ Protect yourself. Protect others. Get vaccinated today!