Domestic Violence Awareness Month Veteran Trunk or Treat and Resource Fair
Domestic Violence Awareness Month Veteran Trunk or Treat
When:
Thu. Oct 29, 2026, 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. MT
Where:
Main Parking Lot
5001 North Piedras Street
El Paso, TX
Cost:
Free
Join the El Paso VA Health Care System for a Trunk or Treat filled with family friendly costumes, treats, and resources. Come dressed in your favorite costume and enjoy an evening with our VA community as we stand together against domestic violence.