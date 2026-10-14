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Domestic Violence Awareness Month Veteran Trunk or Treat and Resource Fair

Trunk or Treat poster with bats, stars, and clouds. Event on Oct 29, 2026, 4-7 pm.

Domestic Violence Awareness Month Veteran Trunk or Treat

When:

Thu. Oct 29, 2026, 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. MT

Where:

Main Parking Lot

5001 North Piedras Street

El Paso, TX

Cost:

Free

Join the El Paso VA Health Care System for a Trunk or Treat filled with family friendly costumes, treats, and resources. Come dressed in your favorite costume and enjoy an evening with our VA community as we stand together against domestic violence. 

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