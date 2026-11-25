Sisters in Service-Meet Up
Join us for “Sisters in Service” Monthly Meetups—a welcoming space for women veterans to connect, share experiences, and support one another.
When:
Fri. Dec 11, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT
Where:
Elks Lodge 187
2278 Trawood Dr. Suit C
El Paso , TX
Cost:
Free
For more information contact:
Theresa Evans at
Katherine Giovas at
Join us for “Sisters in Service” Monthly Meetups—a welcoming space for women veterans to connect, share experiences, and support one another. Build meaningful friendships, find encouragement, and explore resources and care available through the El Paso VA Healthcare System. Together, we’ll foster resilience, support mental health, and nurture overall well-being.