Join us for “Sisters in Service” Monthly Meetups—a welcoming space for women veterans to connect, share experiences, and support one another.

Join us for “Sisters in Service” Monthly Meetups—a welcoming space for women veterans to connect, share experiences, and support one another. Build meaningful friendships, find encouragement, and explore resources and care available through the El Paso VA Healthcare System. Together, we’ll foster resilience, support mental health, and nurture overall well-being.