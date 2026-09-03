El Paso VA Takes Suicide Prevention on the Road with Inaugural Motorcycle Ride, Resource Fair, and El Paso Mountain Star Lighting

PRESS RELEASE

September 3, 2026

El Paso , TX - El Paso, TX – The El Paso VA Health Care System will be taking its first-ever Motorcycle Ride for Veteran Suicide Prevention Awareness on Saturday, September 12, 2026, from 9 a.m.– 4 p.m.

The inaugural ride marks a new way for the El Paso VA to reach Veterans by meeting them where they are and showing up in a community where so many already belong. Veterans are a strong and visible part of El Paso’s motorcycle riding community. That makes the riding community a natural place for VA to listen, build trust and bring its people and resources directly to Veterans. By riding alongside Veterans, El Paso VA is putting its commitment into motion: when the road gets difficult, no Veteran should have to travel it alone. Reaching out for help is an act of strength. El Paso VA’s goal is to make that step as accessible, welcoming, and free of judgment as possible—and to ensure Veterans know there are people ready to walk, or ride beside them when they take it.

The ride will travel to four locations across the El Paso region before concluding at the El Paso VA Wellness Center, bringing together Veterans, motorcycle riders, families, supporters, and VA staff around a shared mission: stand with Veterans and help save lives.

Ride Stops:

Barnett Harley-Davidson (Starting Point) -8272 Gateway Blvd. E. Fabens Veteran Memorial — 602 4th NE, Fabens Flags Across America — 9550 Gateway Blvd. N. El Paso VA Wellness Center (Final Stop & Resource Fair) — 350 Revere St.

Check-In at Starting Point: 9–10 a.m. | Kickstands Up: 10:30 a.m.

Last Bike In: 2 p.m. | Event Ends: 4 p.m.

At the final stop, participants will find more than information. The Veteran resource fair will provide on-site access to same-day mental health and primary care services, along with Veteran benefits specialists, eligibility and enrollment assistance, wellness activities and information about additional VA and community services. The goal is simple: bring the resources closer, remove barriers, and make the next step easier to take.

In the days leading to the ride, that same message will be visible across the city. From September 5–11, 2026, the El Paso Mountain Star will be illuminated in recognition of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, transforming one of the city’s most recognizable landmarks into a powerful reminder to Veterans and their families:

For seven nights, the Star will stand above El Paso as a symbol of solidarity with Veterans who may be struggling, those who have found the courage to reach out, those supporting someone through a difficult time, and those our community has lost to suicide.

The El Paso VA Health Care System extends its appreciation to Speaking Rock Entertainment Center for its generous support of the Veteran Suicide Prevention Star Lighting Initiative. Their contribution helps turn an iconic El Paso landmark into a citywide statement of support—one intended to challenge stigma, encourage Veterans to reach out and remind families that help is within reach.

Together, the inaugural motorcycle ride and Mountain Star Lighting represent the El Paso VA Health Care System’s commitment to finding new and meaningful ways to reach Veterans—not only by asking Veterans to come to their local VA, but by going to them, standing beside them, and earning the opportunity to serve them.

Veteran suicide prevention cannot live within the walls of a hospital or clinic. It belongs in our neighborhoods, our families, our riding communities and everywhere Veterans live, work, and gather. It takes all of us. Because when the road gets difficult, no Veteran should have to ride it alone.

All motorcycles are welcome, and you do not have to be a Veteran to ride. Friends, families, and community supporters are encouraged to participate, and those traveling by car or truck are welcome to join at any of the stops.

Veterans experiencing a crisis—or anyone concerned about a Veteran—can dial 988, then press 1, text 838255, or visit VeteransCrisisLine.net. Enrollment in VA care or benefits is not required. Veterans may also call the El Paso VA Behavioral Health Clinic at , Monday–Friday 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

If you are interested in covering the event or scheduling an interview ahead of the event, please contact the El Paso VA Public Affairs office at or email ELPPublicAffairs@va.gov.