PRESS RELEASE

October 8, 2026

Horizon City , TX - VA signs lease for new Horizon City, TX CBOC to expand Veterans’ access to healthcare

The Department of Veterans Affairs today announced the signing of a lease for the new Horizon City, TX, CBOC marking a significant step toward expanding access to high-quality health care services for Veterans in the region.

To increase clinical capacity and provide Veterans with more convenient and timely access to VA care, construction and facility preparation are expected to be completed by12/31/2027 with first patient services anticipated to begin on 3/31/2028.

The planned Horizon City, TX, CBOC will include approximately 17,640 square feet and 100 parking spaces in support of VISN 4, HSA 4.3, EL Paso, TX, VA Health Care System (EPVAHC).

The facility will enhance access to mental health services while improving operational efficiency and the overall Veteran experience. Services planned at the new facility include:

Mental Health

Primary Care

Specialty Services

“Our mission is to provide world-class health care to our nation’s heroes,” said Phillip Christy, chief acquisition officer and principal executive director of the Office of Acquisition, Logistics, and Construction. “When a Veteran comes to VA, we must be able to give them the care they deserve, when and where they need it and this new lease is a critical investment in meeting that mission.”

VA remains committed to long-term, sustainable improvements in access, consistently prioritizing timely care for all Veterans. This reflects ongoing, company-wide efforts to further enhance access.