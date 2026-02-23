Mr. David Kim was appointed as the Assistant Director at the El Paso VA Health Care System (EPVAHCS) effective February 23, 2026. In this role, he oversees Community Care Services/Care in the Community, Environmental Management Services, Health Administration Services, Health Information Management Services, and Police Services for EPVAHCS.

Prior to joining the El Paso VA Health Care System, Mr. Kim served as the Acting Health Care Center Administrator for the Hampton VA in Virginia from 2024-2025.

Mr. Kim started his VA career in 2012 as an Administrative Intern at the VA Long Beach Health Care System where he assisted in the implementation of Community Care. Mr. Kim has served in various roles such as the Program Specialist for Community Care, Medical Center Budget Officer, Supervisory Administrative Officer for Mental Health and Administrative Chief for Medical Service at the Los Angeles Health Care System.

Mr. Kim earned his bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). He also completed his master’s degree in healthcare management from California State University, Los Angeles. He is a graduate of the Healthcare Leadership Development Program, VISN 22 Leadership Development Institute and a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.