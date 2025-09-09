Ms. Elizabeth (Lisa) Estrada was appointed as the Interim Assistant Director at the El Paso VA Health Care System (EPVAHCS) effective September 8, 2025. In this role, she oversees Community Care Services/Care in the Community, Environmental Management Services, Health Administration Services, Health Information Management Services, and Police Services for EPVAHCS.

Ms. Estrada, a registered nurse, has been the Deputy Nurse Executive at the El Paso VA since 2022. She began her medical training as a combat medic for the United States Army Reserve and furthered her career as a licensed vocational nurse while serving in the military. Rising to the rank of a non-commissioned officer.

The military provided Ms. Estrada with a clear career path in nursing, leading her to achieve her master’s degree in nursing administration. She remains a transformational leader in every department she manages, whether collaborating with stakeholders during the measles outbreak in El Paso or assisting the Department of Defense during the COVID pandemic.

As the Deputy Nurse Executive, she has collaborated with other leaders to reduce patient wait times and improve healthcare quality measures, staff retention, and training. She is currently working on maintaining and improving high reliability organization standards.