Mark Rielo

As the Medical Center Director of the El Paso VA Health Care System (EPVAHCS, Mr. Rielo is responsible for an operating budget of $735 million, 1,500 employees, and the delivery of health care services for more than 44,000 enrolled Southwest Texas Veterans.

Mr. Rielo served as the Interim Medical Center Director for the EPVAHCS September 8, 2024, through October 17, 2025. Prior to that he served as the Associate Director of the Amarillo VA Health Care System (AVAHCS) beginning in January 2020. In this capacity, he is charged with the overall administration of Fiscal, Supply Chain Management, Environmental Management, Engineering, Health Administration, Police, Privacy, Emergency Management, Facility Planning, Contracting, Canteen, OI&T, and Human Resources. Mr. Rielo was also the Interim Medical Center Director of the El Paso VA Health Care System from January 2022 to June 2022. Prior to joining AVAHCS, Mr. Rielo was the Ambulatory Care Operations Director/Group Practice Manager at the VA Loma Linda Healthcare System from 2016-2019. While in this role he focused on improving access to care for Veterans, implementing new scheduling practices and directing the development of innovative tools to make providing care easier.

Mr. Rielo started his VA career in 2007 as an Administrative Intern at the VA Loma Linda Healthcare System where he found a niche for Data Analytics and Systems Redesign. Upon completion of his internship, he served as the VA Loma Linda Healthcare System Data Manager from 2007-2010. Mr. Rielo then went on to serve as the VISN 22 Data Manager/Systems Redesign Coordinator for the VISN 22 Network Office from 2010-2013. He then moved on to serve as the Supervisory Health System Specialist to the Chief of Staff at VA Loma Linda Healthcare System from 2013-2016. Mr. Rielo also served as an Adjunct Professor at the Loma Linda University School of Public from 2013-2019, teaching courses in Healthcare Organizational Management, Quality Management, and Healthcare Economics.

Mr. Rielo earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Master’s Degree in Economics from the University of California, Riverside and a Master’s in Public Health from Loma Linda University. Mr. Rielo is a VHA-Certified Mentor, VISN 22 Leadership Development Institute graduate, Healthcare Leadership Development Program graduate, completed the Senior Executive Assessment Program and a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE). Mr. Rielo grew up as a “Navy Brat” mainly in Japan as his father was on the USS Midway. His wife, Anne, and him are proud parents of 2 young boys.