Dr. Sonny S. Huitron is an accomplished physician executive with over 20 years of progressive leadership experience in large, complex healthcare systems. A native of Phoenix, Arizona, he commissioned as an Officer in the United States Army in 2002. His military career culminated in 2026, retiring with the rank of Colonel. Throughout his distinguished career, he has demonstrated a commitment to serving Service Members, Veterans, and their families.

Dr. Huitron has held numerous critical leadership roles, culminating as the Deputy Commanding Officer and Chief of Staff of William Beaumont Army Medical Center (WBAMC). His progressive leadership at WBAMC includes serving as Chief Medical Officer, Deputy Commander for Patient Support, and Chief of the Department of Pathology and Area Lab Services. Concurrently, he provided extensive regional medical oversight as the Laboratory Medical Director for Weed Army Community Hospital at Fort Irwin, CA, the Army Behavior Health Substance Abuse Program at Fort Bliss, TX, and Raymond W. Bliss Army Health Clinic at Fort Huachuca, AZ (2015). He also held the positions of Medical Director Point of Care Testing, Chief of Clinical Pathology, and Chief of Anatomic Pathology.

Dr. Huitron holds board certifications in Anatomic and Clinical Pathology. His academic achievements include earning a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from the Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine and a Bachelor of Science in Psychology (Summa Cum Laude) from Arizona State University. His military education is extensive and includes a Master of Strategic Studies (Superior Graduate) from the United States Army War College, Dual residency in Anatomic and Clinical Pathology from Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, TX, Intermediate Level Education (Command General Staff College), AMEDD Captains Career Course, AMEDD Combat Casualty Course, AMEDD Officer Basic Course.

Dr. Huitron is a member of several professional organizations, including a Fellow of The College of American Pathologists, the Association of the U.S. Army, and the American Osteopathic Association. In recognition of his exceptional contributions to Army Medicine, Dr. Huitron was inducted into the prestigious Order of Military Medical Merit in 2022.

Dr. Huitron’s awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal (5th award), Army Commendation Medal (3rd award), Army Achievement Medal (7th award), Armed Forces Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, and Certificate of Achievement.

Dr. Huitron currently resides in El Paso, TX with his beautiful wife Kristin. They have five children Alexis, Caprice, Ariana, Emily and Luke and one grandchild Reed.