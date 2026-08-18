El Paso Veterans participate in VA Adaptive Sports National Veterans Golden Age Games

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs annually hosts the National Veterans Golden Age Games, a multi-sport rehabilitation competition for Veterans age 55 and older.

Veterans from across the country gather to participate in competitive and recreational sports. Cathy and Jose Soto, two El Paso Veterans have been attending the games for the challenge and the community and are looking to expand the El Paso Veteran representation at the games.

Their approach can be summed up in two words, fun and finish.

“I’m never going to great at anything, but I’m going to have fun with whatever I do, and I’m going to finish whatever I do,” shared Cathy Soto.

Over the years, the couple has participated in events like basketball, free throw, shuffleboard, disc golf, and most recently, archery. For them trying something unfamiliar is part of the experience.

“It’s not about being good. It’s about having fun, getting out there,” Jose Soto said.

Just as meaningful as participating in the games, the Soto's' described how meaningful it is to meet other Veterans and athletes along the way. They shared the enthusiasm and energy put into the games as well as the collaboration between competitors on sharing advice and techniques. A close-knit community that has created an environment of encouragement and camaraderie.

The couple hopes to recruit more El Paso Veterans to participate in the upcoming games hosted in Cleveland, Ohio in 2027.

" We would love to see other Veterans," they shared.

Adding that even a small group representing El Paso would be meaningful. Wherever the Games take them, they proudly carry their hometown with them.

“We represent El Paso,” they said. “Everywhere we go, we represent.”

For Cathy and Jose, the medals are memorable, but their true victory is staying active, exploring in their travels attending the Games, and having fun in community.

To learn more about the VA National Veterans Golden Age Games and to register, Veterans can visit the VA Adaptive Sports site here.