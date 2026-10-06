Internships and fellowships

The El Paso VA Psychology Internship Program places diversity and inclusion at the core of our training philosophy. We take very seriously our responsibility to contribute to the development of psychologists who are prepared to provide patient-centered, evidence-based treatment to individuals of diverse, intersectional identities. We promote diversity at every level within our training program and under the larger umbrella of Behavioral Health Service, in which our training program operates.

As a federal employer, the El Paso VAHCS strictly follows all EEOC policies on fair recruitment and other personnel practices. We aim to take diversity beyond mere representation of different identities towards authentic inclusion. We recognize that gains with regard to representation of diverse groups in our training program will not be sustained if our work environment does not promote the engagement of all team members. We are committed to recognizing and celebrating the intersecting identities of our psychology trainees and staff; working to create brave spaces in didactics and supervision where challenging conversations about practicing psychology in a diverse world can occur.