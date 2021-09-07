 Skip to Content
DAV Vans: transportation for Veterans

The DAV Volunteer Transportation Network provides FREE transportation to and from VA medical appointments for Veterans who have no other means of transportation. This is a courtesy service, 100% completely run by volunteers, so transportation is not guaranteed. DAV VTN vans run daily offering local transportation and transportation to and from other VA facilities including Pittsburgh, Cleveland, and Buffalo.

About DAV services

DAV van resources work with county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans to and from Veteran health care centers for scheduled medical appointments.

These vans transport Veterans from 26 different counties throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and New York. Each month, between 1,500 and 1,700 Veterans receive DAV transportation.

Arrange a ride

If you’d like to schedule a DAV van ride, contact the Hospital Service Coordinator who serves your county.

Please note that DAV vans can only provide rides to ambulatory passengers (passengers who are able to move around without the driver’s help). For information on accessible transportation options, review our other Veteran shuttle services.

Pennsylvania DAV van contact information
County served Phone number Hours and location information
County served Allegheny County Phone number 412-360-6957 Hours and location information Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday (9 a.m. – 12 p.m.), Thursday and Friday (1st and 3rd); Appointments beginning at 9 a.m. up to appointments beginning at 2 p.m. except Wednesday
County served Armstrong County Phone number 724-545-9016 Hours and location information Meckling-Shakely Veterans Center
County served Beaver County Phone number 724-770-4450 Hours and location information Monday and Wednesday – Butler VA Medical Center; Tuesday and Thursday – VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System
County served Bradford/McKean County Phone number 814-460-2327 Hours and location information
County served Butler County Phone number 724-477-5010 Hours and location information
County served Clearfield County Phone number 814-765-2642, ext. 3008 Hours and location information
County served Crawford County (Meadville) Phone number 814-337-6077 Hours and location information
County served Erie County Phone number 814-860-2095 Hours and location information Monday through Friday
County served Greene County (Waynesburg) Phone number 724-852-5275 Hours and location information
County served Indiana County Phone number 724-465-3815 Hours and location information
County served Lawrence County Phone number 724-656-6868 Hours and location information
County served Mercer County Phone number 724-346-1579 , ext. 3229 Hours and location information
County served Somerset County Phone number 814-445-1551 Hours and location information Tuesday through Friday – VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System; Monday – James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center, Altoona, PA
County served Washington County Phone number 1-800-331-5058 Hours and location information Tuesday and Wednesday – the western part of the county; ask for DAV van. Thursday and Friday – the Mon Valley part of the county; ask for DAV van.
County served Warren County Phone number 814-723-3100 Hours and location information
County served Westmoreland County Phone number 724-830-3532 Hours and location information Monday through Friday
County served Venago County (Franklin) Phone number 814-337-6077 Hours and location information
Additional Pennsylvania DAV van contact information
Service Provider Phone Number Hours and location information
Service Provider Blair County Phone Number 814-940-7821 Hours and location information
Service Provider Bedford County Phone Number 814-623-4848 Hours and location information
Service Provider Cambria County Phone Number 814-943-8164, ext.5075 Hours and location information
Service Provider Centre County Phone Number 814-355-6812 Hours and location information
Service Provider Clinton County Phone Number 570-893-4339 Hours and location information
Service Provider Elk/Cameron (rides for vets) Phone Number 814-772-2783 Hours and location information
Service Provider Huntington County Phone Number 814-643-4202 Hours and location information
Service Provider Indiana County Phone Number 724-465-3815 Hours and location information
Service Provider Jefferson County Phone Number 814-849-1529 Hours and location information
Service Provider Mifflin County Phone Number 717-248-6421 Hours and location information
Service Provider Somerset County Phone Number 814-445-1551 Hours and location information
Ohio DAV van contact information
County served Phone number Hours and location information
County served Belmont County (St. Clairsville) Phone number 740-325-1042 Hours and location information Monday through Thursday – 2 vans; Friday – 1 van
County served Harrison County (Cadiz) Phone number 740-942-8441 Hours and location information Monday through Friday, as needed
County served Jefferson County (Steubenville) Phone number 740-283-8571 Hours and location information Monday through Friday
County served Monroe County Phone number 740-213-0058 Hours and location information Monday through Friday, as needed
West Virginia DAV van contact information
County served Phone number Hours and location information
County served Brooke & Hancock Counties Phone number 304-527–3410 Hours and location information Monday through Friday; Brook County Senior Center
County served Marshall & Ohio Counties (Wheeling) Phone number 304-232–0587 Hours and location information Monday through Friday; Wheeling Veterans Center
New York DAV van contact information
County served Phone number Hours and location information
County served Chautauqua, NY Phone number 716-672-9883 or 716-792-9462 Hours and location information
County served Erie County (Erie, PA) Phone number 814-860-2095 Hours and location information Monday through Friday
County served Crawford County (Meadville, PA) Phone number 814-337-6077 Hours and location information

Other Veteran shuttle services

Other Veteran-specific transportation services, including buses, shuttles, and wheelchair-accessible transport, are available to patients. Please contact these providers directly to schedule a ride.

Pennsylvania shuttle services
Service provider Phone number Hours and location information
Service provider VA Transportation Dispatch (Wheelchair Vans) Phone number 412-822–1635 Hours and location information
Service provider James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center, Altoona, PA Phone number 814-940–7838 Hours and location information VA shuttle to Pittsburgh; 2 buses Monday through Friday
Service provider Butler VA Medical Center Phone number 724-287–4781 Hours and location information 2 buses Monday through Friday
Service provider Mercer County Community Transit Phone number 724-981–6222 Hours and location information
Service provider Erie VA Medical Center Phone number 800-274–8387 Hours and location information
Service provider Fayette County (Uniontown) Phone number 724-430–1299 Hours and location information 2 buses Monday through Friday
Service provider Holidaysburg Veterans Home Phone number 814-696–5221 Hours and location information
Service provider Johnstown, PA Phone number 814-539–3863 Hours and location information
Ohio shuttle services
Service provider Phone number Hours and location information
Service provider Washington County (Marietta) Phone number 740-568–9009 Hours and location information
West Virginia shuttle services
Service provider Phone number Hours and location information
Service provider Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center, Clarksburg Phone number 304-623–3461, ext. 3221 Hours and location information 2 vans Monday through Thursday; 1 van on Friday

Local transportation options

Many medical centers and clinics are also served by other local transportation services. To find those, review the transportation services information for the facility you want to visit.

Guidelines for using DAV vans

DAV van passengers are expected to follow certain guidelines, established by the Department of Veterans Affairs and the DAV National Headquarters. These guidelines include the following:

  • All riders must be ambulatory (able to board and exit the van without the driver’s help).
  • The DAV van driver is only allowed to stop the van for rest stops, emergencies, and to pick up and drop off passengers. Passengers should not ask the driver to make side trips to take care of their personal business.
  • Passengers are not permitted to smoke, chew tobacco, drink alcohol, use foul language, or bring weapons, drugs, or any illegal substance on the van. Van drivers are not required to provide transportation to any Veteran who is intoxicated, abusive, or who poses a threat to the driver or other passengers.
  • Passengers should not do anything to distract the driver.
  • Passengers should wear seatbelts at all times. Any passenger who refuses to wear a seatbelt will be denied transportation.
  • If a Veteran needs another individual (for example, a caregiver) to ride in the van with them, they need to get authorization from their VA attending physician or VA-certified nurse practitioner.
  • Veterans being discharged or granted passes can ride on a DAV van during the van's trip back to its home county only if space is available. The Veteran must be ready to leave when the van leaves the VA medical center.
  • Veterans should be dressed and ready to leave for the hospital at the time specified. Drivers can’t wait for Veterans who aren’t ready to leave at the appointed time.
  • Veterans can only bring with them items that they can hold on their lap or store under the seat.
  • The DAV van is not an emergency vehicle. The driver may refuse to transport any Veteran who appears to be too ill to ride the van.
  • Veterans who use the DAV Transportation Network will not be eligible to receive reimbursement for travel expenses.
    (M-1, Part 1, Chapter 25, July 8, 1991)
