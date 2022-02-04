Roll Up Your Sleeve 2022 | Blood Drive

Give Blood. Give Life.

VA and the blood collection agencies are teaming up for a nationwide blood drive to help fight the shortage of life-saving blood caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

We need your help. Join us on Monday, March7, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Support Veterans and your community by donating at your local VA. Roll up your sleeve and make a difference. If you are healthy, we encourage you to donate.

Blood donation is a safe, life-saving activity during this time of national crisis. You cannot transmit COVID-19 by giving or receiving blood.

The blood mobile will be located at the Erie VAMC Parking Lot near the main entrance of the facility. First come, first served donation.