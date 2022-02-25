Veterans, caregivers, and family members are invited to attend a Virtual Veteran Town Hall on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m.

Meet with John A. Gennaro, Executive Director - Erie VA Medical Center, and the executive leadership team to learn about VA programs, services, and ongoing projects!

In addition, the leadership team will be joined by Jennifer Vandermolen, Veterans Benefits Administration - Pittsburgh Regional Office Director.

Veterans will have an opportunity for Q&A immediately following the updates.

Join via Microsoft Team Link:https://bit.ly/3pddivl

Join via phone (audio only): +1 872-701-0185 | Phone Conference ID:148 808 66#