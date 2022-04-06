Erie VA Community Blood Drive

Give the gift of life. Donate blood.

There is a critical blood shortage that threatens the safety of patients nationwide, both inside and outside the VA health system. Blood shortages can pose risks to hospitals in performing necessary patient care. In recent weeks, the Red Cross has declared this the worst blood shortage in over a decade, with less than a one-day supply of critical blood types.

Blood donation bonus

All blood donors entered to win GAS FOR THE SUMMER.

$1,000.00 Gas card giveaway in June (winner drawn 6/1)

ALL DONORS MUST