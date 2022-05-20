Mark your calendars! The Erie VA Medical Center is hosting a Caregiver and Family Resource Fair on June 28, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. The event will be held virtually on Microsoft TEAMS.

Join the Caregiver Support Program for an opportunity to learn about the resources provided through Veterans Affairs, local nonprofits, county agencies, and other local community partners.

The first 30 registrants will receive a Resource Package!