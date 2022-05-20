Caregiver and Family Resource Fair
- When
-
Tuesday, Jun 28, 2022
10:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where
-
135 East 38th Street
Erie , PA
- Cost
- Free
Registration
To register, call the Erie VA Caregivers Support Program Office at 814-860-2657.
Event link will be provided after registration.
Mark your calendars! The Erie VA Medical Center is hosting a Caregiver and Family Resource Fair on June 28, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. The event will be held virtually on Microsoft TEAMS.
Join the Caregiver Support Program for an opportunity to learn about the resources provided through Veterans Affairs, local nonprofits, county agencies, and other local community partners.
The first 30 registrants will receive a Resource Package!