14th Annual UE/VAMC Welcome Home “FORE” Veterans Golf Tournament

9:00 a.m. SHOTGUN START

WHEN: Sunday, August 28, 2022 @ 9:00 a.m.

WHERE: Mound Grove Golf Course | 10760 Donation Road | Waterford, PA 16441

WHY: Welcome Home Fund (benefiting returning Veterans). Please note that 100% of the proceeds from this fundraising event benefit Erie VAMC patients.

ENTRY FEE: $100 PER PERSON (entry fee will be returned to you if the tournament is cancelled due to COVID)

INCLUDES: 18 holes greens fee + cart, hot dogs & beverages on course, steak dinner and

award ceremony after tournament. Breakfast sandwiches with complimentary cocktail (courtesy of Mound Grove Golf Course) will be offered during registration/check-in from 8:00 a.m. - 8:45 a.m.

Please Note: Your entry fee is not considered a donation to the Erie VA Medical Center and the fee only covers the cost to participate in the tournament.

SIGN UP: For applications, visit the UE Local 506 Union Hall during business hours or

the Volunteer Office at the Erie VA Medical Center.

Make check payable to UE 506 Sports Committee and drop off or mail applications to

UE 506

3923 Main Street

Erie, PA 16511

** ENTRIES CLOSE FRIDAY, AUGUST 19, 2022 @ 4:00 pm **

**ALL CURRENT COVID CDC GUIDELINES WILL BE FOLLOWED**

QUESTIONS REGARDING THE TOURNAMENT OR LATE REGISTRATION:

Please visit the UA Local 506 website or contact Ryan Mudger at 814-807-2905.