Ashtabula | Saturday Drive-Thru Flu Clinic

Stay healthy. Get Vaccinated. Free Flu Shots for Veterans.

FREE flu shots will be available to Veterans who are eligible for VA health care and have a valid VA ID card.

Masks are required to ensure the safety of our Veterans and employees – even in your vehicle while receiving the flu shot.

Veterans who have never enrolled in VA health care may bring their DD-214 discharge papers to see if they are eligible. Veterans must be eligible for VA health care to receive a free flu shot. Tricare for Life patients are not eligible.

After September 24, 2022, flu shots will be available by appointment. From that day forward, please call 814-868-8661 and Press 2 to schedule.