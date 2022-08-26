Warren | Saturday Drive-Thru Flu Clinic
When:
Sat. Sep 24, 2022, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm UTC
Where:
Parking lot
Cost:
Free
Stay healthy. Get Vaccinated. Free Flu Shots for Veterans.
FREE flu shots will be available to Veterans who are eligible for VA health care and have a valid VA ID card.
Masks are required to ensure the safety of our Veterans and employees – even in your vehicle while receiving the flu shot.
Veterans who have never enrolled in VA health care may bring their DD-214 discharge papers to see if they are eligible. Veterans must be eligible for VA health care to receive a free flu shot. Tricare for Life patients are not eligible.
After September 24, 2022, flu shots will be available by appointment. From that day forward, please call 814-868-8661 and Press 2 to schedule.