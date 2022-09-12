Women Veterans Forum

Join our Women Veterans Program team to learn about the services available for women Veterans. Q&A will follow the presentations.

Discussion will include:

My HealtheVet benefits for women

Increased maternity care for women Veterans – support for the first 12 months after the birth

Social Work in the women’s health program and LGBTQ+ Veteran care

On-site Gynecology specialty APNP services

Location: Outdoor pavilion by the 2nd floor entrance/across from the reserve center. Bad weather location will be in Conference room 2 B&C

Meet the Subject Matter Experts:

Nadean Sitter, MEd, BSN, RN

Women Veterans Program Manager

Nadean has over 40 years of experience in women’s health; 14 of which she has been spent caring for female Veterans at the Erie VA.

Ashley Lauria, MA, RD, LDN, IBCLC

Maternity Care Coordinator/VISN 4 Lactation Consultant

A registered dietitian, Ashley serves as the subject matter expert in lactation for the Office Of Women’s Health at VA Central Office working to expand lactation services throughout all of VA.

Erin Bruner, BSN, RN

Women’s Health Nurse Navigator

Erin has a passion for women’s health care and is dedicated to helping women Veterans navigate their health care needs.

Kelly Riazzi, L.S.W.

Women’s Health Social Worker/LGBTQ+ Veteran Care Coordinator

Kelly has 30 years of social work experiences, 11 of which spent within VHA.

Theresa Allen

My HealtheVet Coordinator

Theresa has been caring for Veterans at the Erie VA for over 16 years. Ms. Allen has been in her current role, as the My HealtheVet Coordinator, since 2019.

Kristy Roscinski

Women’s Health Program Support Assistant

Proudly raised in a military household, Kristy has 25 years of health care experience with emphasis in women’s health; 3 of which spent within VHA.