Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) | Women’s Health Virtual Cooking

Call the Nutrition & Food Services’ Program Support Assistant at 814-860-2554 to reserve a virtual seat.

Erie VAMC Nutrition & Food Services’ Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) Program helps improve health by teaching cooking skills. HTK provides the opportunity to try recipes and sample foods you may not have tried on your own.

This virtual class is specifically for Veterans receiving care from the Women’s Health Program.

Women’s Health Cooking:

Through Virtual Video Connect (VVC), cook along, as Abby instructs, using cooking equipment, recipes, nutrition education handouts, and a cookbook provided by Women's Health.