Erie VAMC Benefits Claims Clinic

Learn more about the VA benefits you earned at the Erie VAMC Benefits Claims Clinic!

Friday, February 24, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

To register, call the Pittsburgh VA Benefits Counselor at 814-925-3890.

Please bring to your appointment:

State ID

Records regarding disability

DD 214 (if this is your first time filing)

Appointments are limited! Schedule your 30-minute session today!