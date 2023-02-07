Skip to Content
Erie VAMC Benefits Claims Clinic

consulting claims with benefits counselor

When:

Fri. Feb 24, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Erie VA Medical Center

2nd Fl. Conf. Room | Exact location provided by counselor

Cost:

Free

Learn more about the VA benefits you earned at the Erie VAMC Benefits Claims Clinic!

Friday, February 24, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

To register, call the Pittsburgh VA Benefits Counselor at 814-925-3890.

Please bring to your appointment:

  • State ID
  • Records regarding disability
  • DD 214 (if this is your first time filing)

Appointments are limited! Schedule your 30-minute session today!

