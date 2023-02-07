Erie VAMC Benefits Claims Clinic
When:
Fri. Feb 24, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
2nd Fl. Conf. Room | Exact location provided by counselor
Cost:
Free
Learn more about the VA benefits you earned at the Erie VAMC Benefits Claims Clinic!
Friday, February 24, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
To register, call the Pittsburgh VA Benefits Counselor at 814-925-3890.
Please bring to your appointment:
- State ID
- Records regarding disability
- DD 214 (if this is your first time filing)
Appointments are limited! Schedule your 30-minute session today!See more events