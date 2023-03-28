Women's Wellness Wednesdays
When:
Wed. May 3, 2023, 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm ET
Repeats
Where:
Cost:
Free
The Women’s Wellness Series is a 12-week program aimed to educate and empower women, and to enhance wellness in a trauma-informed and emotionally safe setting.
Wellness topics will include:
• Emotional
• Physical
• Environmental
• Spiritual
• Reproductive
• Relationship
• Financial
Registration is required for each session. Please call Maggie Westcott at 814-860-2505.
Pick and choose which weeks to attend. Attendance to the first and last sessions are requested for orientation to the program and post-program feedback.
Women’s Wellness is open to eligible Veterans. If you are not enrolled in VA healthcare, you can call 814-860-2970 to speak with eligibility.
Topics & Schedule |
Week 1 | May 3 – Engaging in VA Healthcare: Women’s Health and Behavioral Health Services
Week 2 | May 10 – VA 101: My HealtheVet, Travel Pay, Compensation and Pension
Week 3 | May 17 – Healthy Sleep
Week 4 | May 24 – Health Screenings, Nutrition and Exercise
Week 5 | May 31 – Stress, Worry and Mindfulness
Week 6 | June 7 – Support Networks and Communication
Week 7 | June 14 – Relationships & Boundaries
Week 8 | June 21 – Reproductive Wellness
Week 9 | June 28 – Spiritual Wellness
Week 10 | July 5 – Recreation and Hobby Development
Week 11 | July 12 – Financial Wellness
Week 12 | July 19 – Conclusion
