Women's Wellness Wednesdays

The Women’s Wellness Series is a 12-week program aimed to educate and empower women, and to enhance wellness in a trauma-informed and emotionally safe setting.



Wellness topics will include:

• Emotional

• Physical

• Environmental

• Spiritual

• Reproductive

• Relationship

• Financial

Registration is required for each session. Please call Maggie Westcott at 814-860-2505.

Pick and choose which weeks to attend. Attendance to the first and last sessions are requested for orientation to the program and post-program feedback.



Women’s Wellness is open to eligible Veterans. If you are not enrolled in VA healthcare, you can call 814-860-2970 to speak with eligibility.

Topics & Schedule |

Week 1 | May 3 – Engaging in VA Healthcare: Women’s Health and Behavioral Health Services

Week 2 | May 10 – VA 101: My HealtheVet, Travel Pay, Compensation and Pension

Week 3 | May 17 – Healthy Sleep

Week 4 | May 24 – Health Screenings, Nutrition and Exercise

Week 5 | May 31 – Stress, Worry and Mindfulness

Week 6 | June 7 – Support Networks and Communication

Week 7 | June 14 – Relationships & Boundaries

Week 8 | June 21 – Reproductive Wellness

Week 9 | June 28 – Spiritual Wellness

Week 10 | July 5 – Recreation and Hobby Development

Week 11 | July 12 – Financial Wellness

Week 12 | July 19 – Conclusion



