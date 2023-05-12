Million Veteran Program | Mobile Tour Returns to Erie VAMC

Leading the charge for better care, better health

VA's Million Veteran Program (MVP) will visit the Erie VA Medical Center on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. MVP is one of the largest research programs in the world studying genes and health.

Participating is easy! Enroll at the Mobile Vet Center stationed at the main entrance parking lot.

MVP aims to recruit its one millionth Veteran this year.

Help us reach this historic milestone.

Join 950,000+ Veterans in VA’s largest research program ever.

You do not need to receive VA health care to join MVP.

Participation incudes:

Program enrollment

DNA collection

Health & lifestyle data

Military experiences.

Veterans do not have to provide a DNA sample (blood) when they enroll; however, you are welcome to enroll and provide a sample on the same day.

This allows researchers to answer important questions like:

• Why does a certain treatment work well for some Veterans but not others?

• Why are some Veterans at greater risk for developing an illness?

• How can we prevent certain illnesses?

When you join MVP, your information is kept private and secure.

To learn more about the program, visit: mvp.va.gov or call 866-441-6075.