Venango County Benefits Claim Clinic
When:
Tue. Aug 1, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Meet with Jesse Henderson, Legal Admin Specialist of the VA Pittsburgh Benefits Regional Office, to assist with filing disability claims. Appointments are limited – call today to reserve your spot.
To secure your time:
1. Please call 814-868-8661
2. Press 2
3. Ask to be transferred to the Venango Clinic
IMPORTANT: Let the person on the phone know you wish to schedule for the VBA Claims Clinic, not a medical appointment.
Please bring to your appointment:
- State ID
- Records regarding disability
- DD 214 (if this is your first time filing)
Venango County VA Clinic
125 Home Depot Drive
Franklin, PA 16323
866-962-3260