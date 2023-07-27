Erie VAMC Outreach | 30th Erie Annual PRIDE Picnic
When:
Sat. Aug 12, 2023, 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET
Where:
Presque Isle State Park | Rotary Pavilion
301 Peninsula Drive
Erie, PA
Cost:
Free
Look for us at the 30th Annual Erie PRIDE Picnic!
The Northwest Pennsylvania Pride Alliance, inc. invites the community to join them for the Erie Pride Picnic 2023 on Saturday, August 12th at the Rotary Pavilion at Presque Isle (near Beach 7) from 1 to 6 PM.
The event is sponsored by Central Outreach Erie and will provide HIV and STI testing.
The Erie VAMC Outreach Team engages Veterans, their families, and community members by building awareness of Erie VAMC programs and services, assisting Veterans with enrollment and eligibility in VA healthcare, and connecting Veterans and their families to the right VA healthcare programs.
Learn About:
- Behavioral Health Services
- PACT Act Resources
- Eligibility & Enrollment
- Women’s Health Program
- Post-9/11Military2VA
- Whole Health
- Connected Care | My HealtheVet
- Food and Nutrition
- Beneficiary Travel Self Service System (BTSSS)
- Voluntary Service
- and more