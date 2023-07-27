Erie VAMC Outreach | VFI disAbility Health Expo
When:
Thu. Aug 24, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Voices for Independence
1432 Wilkins Road
Erie, PA
Cost:
Free
Look for us at the VFI disAbility Health Expo!
This health fair expo features 60 vendors, including MCO’s-Mental Health-Home Health – therapy-Therapy dogs-Asbury woods-Presque isle- and many more.
The Erie VAMC Outreach Team engages Veterans, their families, and community members by building awareness of Erie VAMC programs and services, assisting Veterans with enrollment and eligibility in VA healthcare, and connecting Veterans and their families to the right VA healthcare programs.
Learn About:
- Behavioral Health Services
- PACT Act Resources
- Eligibility & Enrollment
- Women’s Health Program
- Post-9/11Military2VA
- Whole Health
- Connected Care | My HealtheVet
- Food and Nutrition
- Beneficiary Travel Self Service System (BTSSS)
- Voluntary Service
- and more