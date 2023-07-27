Erie VAMC Outreach | VFI disAbility Health Expo

Look for us at the VFI disAbility Health Expo!

This health fair expo features 60 vendors, including MCO’s-Mental Health-Home Health – therapy-Therapy dogs-Asbury woods-Presque isle- and many more.

The Erie VAMC Outreach Team engages Veterans, their families, and community members by building awareness of Erie VAMC programs and services, assisting Veterans with enrollment and eligibility in VA healthcare, and connecting Veterans and their families to the right VA healthcare programs.

Learn About: