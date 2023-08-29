Erie VAMC Outreach | Kane Senior Expo

Look for us at the Kane Senior Expo!

State, county and local exhibitors will be on hand to distribute information and answer questions. Information about health care, insurance, nutrition and exercise, fire safety, financial planning, fraud protection, government services, hunting/fishing, and personal safety will be available. Door prizes. Health screenings. Lunch provided. Free to attend.

The Erie VAMC Outreach Team engages Veterans, their families, and community members by building awareness of Erie VAMC programs and services, assisting Veterans with enrollment and eligibility in VA healthcare, and connecting Veterans and their families to the right VA healthcare programs.

Learn About: