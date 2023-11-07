Spinal Cord Injury/Disorder Summit
When:
Wed. Nov 29, 2023, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Showcasing Services for Veterans with Spinal Cord Injuries or Disorders
We are pleased to invite you to the very first Erie VA Spinal Cord Injury/Disease (SCI/D) Summit! Join us to learn more about the following resources and programs:
- VA Hub and Spoke Model System of Care
- VA Programs and Services
- Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation
- Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA)
- Multiple Sclerosis Society (MS) Society
- Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Association
This event is being held virtually. Please pre-register at the link below to get the details on joining electronically.
To access the summit, click this link https://bit.ly/2023SCIDSummit
Unable to join via computer or smart device? No problem – join by phone!
Phone: 1-404-397-1596
Access Code: 2762 963 3418
Password: 72432023
For questions or more information, please contact Michelle Carpin, LCSW, at 814-860-2676.