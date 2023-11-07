Spinal Cord Injury/Disorder Summit

Showcasing Services for Veterans with Spinal Cord Injuries or Disorders

We are pleased to invite you to the very first Erie VA Spinal Cord Injury/Disease (SCI/D) Summit! Join us to learn more about the following resources and programs:

VA Hub and Spoke Model System of Care

VA Programs and Services

Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation

Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA)

Multiple Sclerosis Society (MS) Society

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Association

This event is being held virtually. Please pre-register at the link below to get the details on joining electronically.

To access the summit, click this link https://bit.ly/2023SCIDSummit

Unable to join via computer or smart device? No problem – join by phone!

Phone: 1-404-397-1596

Access Code: 2762 963 3418

Password: 72432023



For questions or more information, please contact Michelle Carpin, LCSW, at 814-860-2676.

