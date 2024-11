When: Fri. Nov 15, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm ET Where: Lobby 135 East 38th Street Erie, PA Cost: Free





On Friday, November 15th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Veterans can get assistance with signing up for ID.me and Login.GOV. This sign up event will be held in the Erie VA lobby.

ID.me and Login.gov is the new required log in for a lot of VA applications and sites including My HealtheVet, VA.GOV, and travel benefit claims.

Other VA events