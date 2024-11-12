When: Wed. Nov 20, 2024, 12:00 pm – 12:30 pm ET Where: 2nd floor conference room 2A 135 East 38th Street Erie, PA Cost: Free





Please join Women’s Health and the LGBTQ+ VCC for a Lunch and Learn on pelvic floor and gender affirming prosthetics. A consultant from Pisces Health will be joining us to show medical devices and answer any questions.

For more information or questions, contact Brittany Miklos at 814-844-5944.

*DISCLAIMER: Sensitive material will be shown*



Microsoft TEAMS option is available for those unable to make it in person. Use the link below to join via Microsoft TEAMS

https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_ODI3YzY5MzUtM2Q5…

