Lunch and Learn
When:
Wed. Nov 20, 2024, 12:00 pm – 12:30 pm ET
Where:
2nd floor conference room 2A
135 East 38th Street
Erie, PA
Cost:
Free
Please join Women’s Health and the LGBTQ+ VCC for a Lunch and Learn on pelvic floor and gender affirming prosthetics. A consultant from Pisces Health will be joining us to show medical devices and answer any questions.
For more information or questions, contact Brittany Miklos at 814-844-5944.
*DISCLAIMER: Sensitive material will be shown*
Microsoft TEAMS option is available for those unable to make it in person. Use the link below to join via Microsoft TEAMS
https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_ODI3YzY5MzUtM2Q5…