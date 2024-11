When: Thu. Dec 12, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: 11200 Perry Highway Meadville, PA Cost: Free





On Thursday, December 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Veterans can get assistance with signing up for ID.me and Login.GOV.

ID.me and Login.gov is the new required log in for a lot of VA applications and sites including My HealtheVet, VA.GOV, and travel benefit claims.

