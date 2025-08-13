Mental Health Summit

Please register by visiting the link below:

https://bit.ly/ErieVA-MHS-2025-Registration or register by contacting Katelyn Gregory at 814-860-2267 | Katelyn.Gregory@va.gov.

This event offers information and education on Outpatient Treatment options available through the Erie VA Behavioral Health Clinic to Veterans, family members, and community stakeholders:

Provides information on crisis management and suicide prevention services. Discuss integrative services offered through the Behavioral Health Clinic and

how treatment interventions are blended to meet individual Veteran needs. Enhance awareness of mental health services and how to access

services, such as: Evidenced Based Psychotherapies (EBPs), specific

treatment offered for Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Substance

Use Disorder (SUD), and Outpatient Group Therapy programming. Discuss benefits of these outpatient services and

associated treatment interventions.

Attend two ways: