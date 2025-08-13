Skip to Content

Mental Health Summit

When:

No event data

Where:

Cost:

Free

Please register by visiting the link below:
https://bit.ly/ErieVA-MHS-2025-Registration or register by contacting Katelyn Gregory at 814-860-2267 | Katelyn.Gregory@va.gov.

This event offers information and education on Outpatient Treatment options available through the Erie VA Behavioral Health Clinic to Veterans, family members, and community stakeholders:

  1. Provides information on crisis management and suicide prevention services.
  2. Discuss integrative services offered through the Behavioral Health Clinic and
    how treatment interventions are blended to meet individual Veteran needs.
  3. Enhance awareness of mental health services and how to access
    services, such as: Evidenced Based Psychotherapies (EBPs), specific
    treatment offered for Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Substance
    Use Disorder (SUD), and Outpatient Group Therapy programming.
  4. Discuss benefits of these outpatient services and
    associated treatment interventions.

Attend two ways:

  1. Attend via Microsoft TEAMS:
    On the day of the event, visit https://bit.ly/ErieVA-MHS-2025
    Please be sure to mute your device upon joining the event.

  2. Attend via telephone:
    Dial 872-701-0185 and then enter the meeting code: 304 796 395#
    Please be sure to mute your phone upon joining the event.

     

