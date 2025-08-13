Mental Health Summit
When:
Where:
Cost:
Free
Please register by visiting the link below:
https://bit.ly/ErieVA-MHS-2025-Registration or register by contacting Katelyn Gregory at 814-860-2267 | Katelyn.Gregory@va.gov.
This event offers information and education on Outpatient Treatment options available through the Erie VA Behavioral Health Clinic to Veterans, family members, and community stakeholders:
- Provides information on crisis management and suicide prevention services.
- Discuss integrative services offered through the Behavioral Health Clinic and
how treatment interventions are blended to meet individual Veteran needs.
- Enhance awareness of mental health services and how to access
services, such as: Evidenced Based Psychotherapies (EBPs), specific
treatment offered for Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Substance
Use Disorder (SUD), and Outpatient Group Therapy programming.
- Discuss benefits of these outpatient services and
associated treatment interventions.
Attend two ways:
- Attend via Microsoft TEAMS:
On the day of the event, visit https://bit.ly/ErieVA-MHS-2025
Please be sure to mute your device upon joining the event.
Attend via telephone:
Dial 872-701-0185 and then enter the meeting code: 304 796 395#
Please be sure to mute your phone upon joining the event.