2025 Erie VA Saturday Drive-Thru Flu Clinics
When:
No event data
Where:
Enter from Old French Road.
135 East 38th Street
Erie, PA
Cost:
Free
Drive-thru flu clinic available to all Veterans eligible for health care.
Drive-up, get your shot, stay safe.
Tips for Your Visit
- Bring your Veteran ID Card with you.
- Wear clothing that allows us to reach your upper arm.
*Veterans must be eligible for VA health care to receive a free flu shot. Tricare for Life patients are not eligible.