Annual Telehealth Fair

September 19th 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM at Erie VAMC Main Campus, Second Floor Conference Rooms



Discover the future of healthcare with our comprehensive showcase of all telehealth modalities. Whether you're a Veteran, family member, caregiver, or staff, there's something for everyone!



**Live Demos:** Get hands-on with the latest telehealth equipment and technologies.



**Informative Sessions:** Learn about the various telehealth services available to enhance your healthcare experience.



Don't miss this opportunity to explore how telehealth can improve Veteran access to care and streamline their healthcare experience. We look forward to seeing you there!



**Note:** This event is open to all Veterans, family members, caregivers, and staff. For more information, please contact the Telehealth Team at 814-860-2233