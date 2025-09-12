National Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

The Erie VA Medical Center proudly invites you to join us in celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, a time set aside each year to honor the rich traditions, enduring contributions, and remarkable sacrifices of Hispanic and Latino communities. This celebration recognizes not only the vibrant cultural heritage but also the profound impact Hispanic Americans have made in shaping the history and strength of the United States.



This year’s program will focus on the deep connection between Hispanic heritage and military service. For generations, Hispanic men and women have answered the call to serve with honor, courage, and commitment. From the Revolutionary War to present-day deployments, their contributions have been vital to the defense of our nation. We will honor this proud legacy by sharing educational displays, historical reflections, and inspiring stories of Hispanic veterans who have shaped both the military and the fabric of America.



In addition to reflecting on history, we will celebrate the living culture and ongoing influence of Hispanic communities. Guests will enjoy opportunities to learn about traditions, values, and stories that continue to enrich our nation’s diversity. Through speakers, cultural entertainment, and light refreshments, this event will highlight the beauty of heritage and the importance of honoring identity while fostering unity and understanding.



This celebration is not just a recognition of the past, but also a reminder of the ongoing contributions and leadership of Hispanic Americans in every area of society—including service members, families, and community advocates. Together, we will celebrate the resilience, pride, and enduring impact of the Hispanic community on the military, the Erie VA family, and the nation as a whole.



Join us Thursday, October 2, 2025 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the second floor conference room of the Erie VAMC for this event.



For more information, contact Maurice Clarke, LPC and Minority Veterans Coordinator at 814-860-2128.