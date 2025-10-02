Relationship Health Fair

The Erie VA's Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program is hosting an event October 27 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the main facility's second floor conference room. The IPVA Program will provide an informative event for Veterans, family members, caregivers, and employees. Various VA departments and local area agencies will distribute information and resources to assist individuals experiencing intimate partner violence.

For event questions or information on Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Programs, please contact:

Holly Pilarski, Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program Coordinator, 814-572-4872 or holly.pilarski@va.gov