Veterans Day Parade & Ceremony
When:
No event data
Where:
Jefferson Elementary School
230 E 38th St
Erie, PA
Cost:
Free
The Erie VA is hosting its annual Veterans Day Parade & Ceremony Saturday, November 8. The parade will start at 11 a.m. at 10th and State Streets marching north on State St. to North Park Row. The ceremony will begin at 12:30 p.m. at Jefferson Elementary School, directly across from the Erie VA Medical Center.
All Veterans, their families and community members are welcome to attend!
A Jeep show will follow the parade in the Erie VAMC front parking lot.
Show Your Support!
- Sign your organization up to march in the Veterans Day Parade!Call Stacy Farrell at 814-860-2024 or Karen O’Neal at 814-860-2454 to sign up today!
- Show your support from the side-lines. We’re asking the entire community to line the streets and cheer on local Veterans.