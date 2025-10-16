The Erie VA is hosting its annual Veterans Day Parade & Ceremony Saturday, November 8. The parade will start at 11 a.m. at 10th and State Streets marching north on State St. to North Park Row. The ceremony will begin at 12:30 p.m. at Jefferson Elementary School, directly across from the Erie VA Medical Center.

All Veterans, their families and community members are welcome to attend!

A Jeep show will follow the parade in the Erie VAMC front parking lot.

Show Your Support!