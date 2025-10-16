National Native American Heritage Month Celebration

The Erie VA Medical Center proudly invites you to join us for our first-ever Native American Heritage Celebration. This interactive event will honor the rich traditions, culture, and enduring legacy of Native Americans, with a special focus on their impact on the United States and their vital contributions to the Armed Services.

Attendees will experience cultural displays, educational exhibits, storytelling, and live demonstrations that showcase the resilience, heritage, and sacrifices of Native American communities. The program will also highlight the pivotal roles Native Americans have played in defending our nation across generations of military service.

This event is designed to be interactive, educational, and celebratory, offering an opportunity to deepen their understanding and appreciation of Native American history, culture, and values.

Join us as we honor, celebrate, and learn from the traditions that continue to shape both our nation and the veteran community.

For more information, contact

Maurice Clarke, LPC

Minority Veterans Program Coordinator

814-860-2128