Let's Chat Group

When:

No event data

Where:

125 Home Depot Drive

Franklin, PA

Cost:

Free

Erie VA invites Veterans of all eras to the Let's Chat Group!

During this group, you will be able to chat with fellow Veterans, share your experiences with the military and be a source of support for each other.

Opportunities also available to gain more information on programs, supports and services offered through the VA.

Tuesday, November 4, 2025
11 a.m. to Noon
Venango County VA Clinic

RSVP by calling the Medical Social Work line at: 814-860-2778

