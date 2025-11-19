Empowering Minority Veterans for Wellness

Join us on December 15th, 2025, at the Erie VA Medical Center in the 2nd Floor Conference Room for our first-ever departmental cross-collaboration event presented by the Minority Veterans Program and Whole Health.

This inspiring gathering is designed to honor the service of minority veterans, foster holistic wellness, and provide practical resources for physical, emotional, and spiritual health.



Connect with peers, engage in wellness demonstrations, and discover strategies to support your well-being with purpose and community. Don’t miss this opportunity to empower yourself and fellow veterans toward thriving in every area of life.

For more information, contact the Minority Veterans Program at the Erie VA Medical Center at 814-232-2402