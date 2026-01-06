The Erie VA Medical Center welcomes all to attend a Black History Month Celebration February 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the 2nd floor conferences rooms. Join us as we proudly celebrate Black History Month, honoring the strength, resilience, culture, and enduring legacy of African American Veterans and communities. This year’s event highlights the extraordinary contributions of Black service members who shaped our nation’s history, opened doors for future generations, and continue to inspire progress. Attendees will experience powerful storytelling, historical displays, and meaningful reflections that celebrate the past while embracing a future of unity, service, and empowerment. Sponsored by the Minority Veterans Program, this event invites Veterans, staff, and the community to come together in recognition, appreciation, and celebration.