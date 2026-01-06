The Erie VA Medical Center will host a Women’s History Month celebration March 31, 2026 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the facility’s 2nd floor conference room. The event will include a powerful tribute to the vision, courage, and trailblazing leadership of women—especially the women Veterans whose service and sacrifice have shaped our nation’s story. This event will highlight historical contributions, showcase inspiring narratives, and honor the women who continue to lead, innovate, and break barriers across generations. With engaging presentations, thoughtful reflection, and a focus on empowerment, this celebration invites all attendees to recognize the transformative impact of women in military and civilian life. Proudly sponsored by the Minority Veterans Program, this event centers appreciation, recognition, and community connection.